The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) announces Dr. Lynn Delmore as the recipient of the 2021 Distinguished Extension-Industry Service Award. The award was established in 1965 to recognize outstanding achievements in meat science extension and service to the industry and is sponsored by the Foundation for Meat & Poultry Research & Education. Delmore is being honored at the 74th AMSA Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) awards presentation on August 17, 2021, in Reno, Nevada, hosted by the University of Nevada – Reno.

Lynn Delmore, co-founder and partner of Allied Food Safety, began her invaluable work at Golden State Foods (GSF). She worked directly with raw material suppliers to understand the evolving expectations for food safety, Hazard Analysis, and Critical Control Point (HACCP) systems, and animal welfare. Dr. Delmore has been invaluable in influencing the supply chain to embrace and implement these necessary changes. She understands that not every packer can implement systems in the same way and solve challenges with the same tools.

“Dr. Lynn Delmore is one of the most ingenious and motivationally brilliant peers that I continue to have the opportunity to work with. Over her many years of service, her contributions have brought strong foundational support in all areas of the industry. She has provided significant guidance in some of the largest recalls within the beef trade,” commented Lon Doty, President of QMSCP.

Her countless hours spent in plants across the country working with them, helping solve problems and develop Food Safety and Quality Management systems. As an instructor at Colorado State University, Delmore uses this practical experience, implementing her technical skills and knowledge of HACCP into practical courses in meat and food safety.

“My entire career, as a consultant, educator, and trainer, has allowed me to assist others as a technical resource. It has been a privilege to be mentored by and work alongside amazing individuals. I am honored to have been trusted by so many,” remarked Delmore.

Source: AMSA