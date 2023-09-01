The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is publishing an updated “'The Seafood List' FDA’s Guide to Determine Acceptable Seafood Names: Guidance for Industry.” The principles of the guidance document have not changed. FDA updated the guidance for ease of understanding and to modify or add examples of acceptable seafood names.

The most significant change is the addition of “Kanpachi (Ocean-Farmed)” as an acceptable market name for Amberjack (Seriola rivoliana), which was required by Section 774 of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023 (Public Law 117-328). FDA published the addition of “Kanpachi (Ocean-Farmed)” in "The Seafood List" in July 2023.

Contact the Division of Seafood Safety at 240-402-2300 or by email at seafoodhaccp@fda.gov with questions.

Source: U.S. Food & Drug Administration