For those new to raising American lamb or thinking about adding sheep to their farming operation in the Southeastern U.S., the American Lamb Board has partnered with the University of Kentucky Department of Animal and Food Sciences to offer the first in a series of workshops to educate new or aspiring producers. The workshop, called “Sheep Production Systems for the Southeastern US,” is scheduled to take place at the University of Kentucky-Lexington on Oct. 16–17, 2023.

“There is a real opportunity right now for the American Lamb industry to grow, and this workshop is designed to inspire those who might be new to raising sheep or are thinking about getting sheep,” said Peter Camino, ALB chair. “The ALB is increasing its efforts to establish consistent, year-round supply of American Lamb to meet consumer demand and lessen the need for imported products.”

Attendees will learn about best sheep production practices and tools to maximize productivity and profits. Additional topics include genetics, reproduction, nutrition, health management, facilities, equipment, profitable grazing systems and marketing opportunities, and more. Participants will also tour the University of Kentucky Sheep Unit.

The University of Kentucky Good Barn will be the workshop venue. Registration closes Sept. 16, limited to the first 50 registrants, and there is a $100 registration fee. A room block is reserved at the Holiday Inn Express Lexington (Downtown/University) for $129 per night . Call 859-389-6800 and reference ALC to get the event discount rate, or click here to make reservations online, and also use discount code ALC.

To register for the workshop, click here. For questions, contact Rae Villa at rae@americanlamb.com, or call 866-327-LAMB (5262).

Source: American Lamb Board