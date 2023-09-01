Bonchon, a company working in fast-casual Asian-fusion dining and known for its distinctive Korean double-fried chicken, has appointed Suzie Tsai to lead Bonchon U.S. as chief growth officer.

Tsai joins Bonchon with more than 25 years of marketing and branding experience, leading the strategy and growth of brands such as On The Border Mexican Grill and Cantina, KidZania U.S.A., Chili's Grill & Bar, Verizon and The Dallas Morning News.

"As we look at our next stage of growth, it's important that we have a leader who has a track record of scaling brands and contributes to our mission of sharing the joy of Korean comfort food around the world," said Bonchon CEO Bryan Shin. "Suzie's multifaceted experience in food and beverage marketing, insights, innovation, brand strategy and global franchise operations will play an instrumental role in helping us evolve as a brand."

Tsai will oversee guest experience and menu innovation, leverage technology to improve efficiencies, develop unique branding and growth strategies, and continue to strengthen Bonchon's positioning and overall presence, which is critical for meeting the needs of the growing brand.

"Throughout my career, I've had the opportunity to lead several innovative brands, but Bonchon is unique in that it represents more than my love for food. It signifies my Korean-American roots and my passion for connecting with people," said Tsai. "My role at Bonchon serves as an exciting opportunity to guide one of the fastest-growing brands to its full potential while bringing Bonchon's authentic Korean flavors and culture to a broader audience in the U.S."

Source: Bonchon