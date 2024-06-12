CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc., parent company of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, is announcing the appointment of Justin Falciola as chief technology and growth officer for both brands.

Improving the guest and team experience through technology and digital solutions has been a priority for Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, with a focus on digital platforms and capabilities. In this new role, Falciola will align business goals with information technology, digital strategy and operations, as well as guide the implementation of new technologies and support the digital evolution of loyalty, first-party and third-party digital channels.

"We are excited to welcome Justin to the organization," said CKE Chief Executive Officer Max Wetzel. "As technology continues to shape and change the QSR industry, I am confident that his extensive record of success leading high-performing analytics, digital and IT teams will help both Carl's Jr. and Hardee's enable digital growth."

Falciola is a results-oriented executive with a proven track record of driving sales and leading growth through technology. He comes to CKE from Papa John's International, where he served as chief insights and technology officer since 2018. Prior to that, Falciola served in roles at Humana, Fifth Third Bank and JPMorgan Chase. Falciola received his bachelor's degree in information systems from Rutgers University.

Earlier in 2024, CKE Restaurants announced the separation of the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's brand and introduced a leadership structure with three teams, each led by a president driving execution of strategic growth plans. Advancing digital is a major focus of the company's growth strategy.

To help make their food more accessible, Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are focusing on evolving their technology offerings for guests and restaurant operations. By investing in areas like mobile ordering, delivery and loyalty programs, the brands are prioritizing increased convenience, engagement and value for guests while boosting sales from digital and delivery channels.

"It is an exciting time to be joining CKE Restaurants," said Falciola. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to help Carl's Jr. and Hardee's reach their unique business goals, evolve the team and guest experience through technology and ultimately grow these two iconic brands."

Source: CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc.