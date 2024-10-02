Cultivated meat company Meatable is announcing the appointment of Dr. Aris de Rijke as its new chief technology officer. De Rijke, who holds a Ph.D. in chemical engineering, offers over two decades of experience in innovation, development and industrial implementation of novel technologies, having worked at global companies such as Shell, DSM and GFBiochemicals. His deep expertise in scaling technology and commercialization makes him a qualified leader as Meatable prepares to bring its cultivated meat products to the market.

De Rijke’s career has focused on the innovation and development of separation and biomass conversion technologies. He has successfully led multicultural, global R&D organizations in both corporate settings and start-ups. Notably, during his tenure as CTO of GFBiochemicals, De Rijke played a pivotal role in developing proprietary biomolecule technologies from ideation to commercial-scale manufacturing.

“Joining Meatable at this critical juncture is incredibly exciting,” said De Rijke. “Cultivated meat offers a solution to feed the world while reducing carbon emissions, water consumption and nitrogen pollution as the global demand for meat is projected to rise another 70% by 2050. Meatable’s technology and vision align perfectly with my experience in scaling up innovative technologies and transitioning them to commercial-scale production. I’m thrilled to be working with such a talented, passionate, and driven team to bring tasty cultivated meat to the world.”

Meatable’s CEO, Jeff Tripician, said, “We are thrilled to have Aris joining us to further strengthen our leadership team. His experience will be invaluable to Meatable’s path to commercialization. Aris will play a central role in ensuring Meatable’s successful global expansion and market leadership in the cultivated meat industry as we continue to innovate in sustainable food solutions.”

In his new role at Meatable, De Rijke will oversee the company’s Science and Technology division in Leiden, The Netherlands, and drive its efforts to scale up Meatable’s cell culture technology for cultivated meat production. Daan Luining will transition to his new role as chief innovation officer, responsible for the innovation pipeline, open innovation process and technology intelligence.

Source: Meatable