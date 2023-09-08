American lamb producers can now turn to LambBoard.com for resources on checkoff production, promotion and other programs. The new American Lamb Board official website launched Sept. 7, 2023.

“This is a totally new site all for the American Lamb industry – commercial and seedstock producers, feeders, direct marketers, sale managers, auction markets and processors. In addition to production and promotion resources, it’s also the home to everything about the American Lamb Board and the checkoff program,” said Peter Camino, ALB chair.

A wealth of information is available on the new website, including best practices for sheep productivity and efficiency, lamb quality, recipes and premium items for local promotions in the ALB Store, free downloadable handouts, details on ALB’s cooperative funding program, the latest news and results of the American Lamb Checkoff’s activities, as well as an online assessment payment tool.

Those who sell American lamb directly to consumers can check out toolkits on marketing to ethnic markets and other resources.

LambBoard.com replaces the previous industry website, LambResourceCenter.com. Information for consumers and chefs on American lamb, such as cooking videos, recipes, sustainability and how sheep are raised in the U.S., is available at AmericanLamb.com.

Visit LambBoard.com on a smartphone, computer or tablet.

Source: American Lamb Board