Verde Farms, a brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef that has been in operation for almost two decades, announces that Target now carries its products in store and online. Verde is the only organic and 100% grass-fed steak offered at Target and will be available in three different cuts: ribeye, strip and sirloin.

"We are thrilled to introduce our exceptional range of steaks to Target's customers in our ongoing commitment to provide premium, organic choices for health-conscious meat-eaters across the nation," said Verde Farms CEO and Co-Founder Dana Ehrlich. “I couldn’t be more excited for the Verde team as we continue to build exclusive partnerships with retailers across the country.”

Since 2005, Verde has provided high-quality, organic, 100% grass-fed beef from pasture-raised cattle who roam free year-round — with no antibiotics or added hormones. Earlier this year, Verde also demonstrated its commitment to making the land better by receiving its Land to Market verification, a regenerative agriculture certification. Verde’s heritage and philosophy position it well for shoppers in the current environment where health and sustainability are top of mind. Verde allows consumers to experience beef from a place that respects the earth and the creatures that inhabit it.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies and reflects a shared commitment to offering consumers high-quality, responsibly sourced food options. The product rollout began in September and will be in over 110 Target stores across the U.S. Verde's organic, 100% grass-fed steaks will be available both in store and online at an introductory price of $11.99.

For more information on Verde Farms, visit verdefarms.com or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

Source: Verde Farms