Verde Farms, a brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef, is announcing that, following its successful introduction last year, Target is expanding its Verde Farms offerings into 64 additional stores across new regions, bringing the total store count to 175.

In fall 2023, Verde Farms forged an initial partnership with Target, becoming the retailer's first and only provider of organic, 100% grass-fed steaks with three different cuts available: Ribeye, Strip and Sirloin. The success of this collaboration has prompted Target to expand these offerings into stores across Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado.

"We are incredibly excited to have Target as one of our major retailers," said CEO of Verde Farms Brad Johnson. "This expansion demonstrates the growing consumer demand for organic and responsibly-sourced beef. It's clear that more people are prioritizing their health and sustainability when it comes to the food they put on their family’s table."

The product roll-out began in May 2024 Verde's organic, 100% grass-fed steaks will be available at Target both in store and online for $11.99.

Source: Verde Farms