Just as grilling season is about to kick off, Verde Farms, a brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef, is announcing the launch of their newest offering, burger patties.

The 80/20, organic and 100% grass-fed burger patties, available in 4-packs, are now accessible nationwide through Amazon Fresh and Verde’s leading retail partners. Alongside this nationwide debut, Verde introduces innovative packaging designed for both convenience and freshness. Each patty is vacuum-sealed and perforated, ensuring easy opening, mess-free handling and storing. This innovative design not only optimizes shelf space but also extends the patties' freshness, offering consumers a longer shelf life compared to traditional packaging methods.

"We are launching our new burger patties in response to positive consumer feedback and the excellent performance of our 1lb ground beef package,” said CEO of Verde Farms, Brad Johnson. “Consumers love that Verde is always great tasting, organic, 100% grass-fed, and is committed to sustainable farming practices. They’ve told us that they want that same delicious beef in a pre-formed patty that they can easily throw on the grill and season themselves.”

The burgers are available beginning May 2024 on Amazon Fresh and Verde’s following retail partners: Harris Teeter, Schnucks and Earth Fare.

Source: Verde Farms