The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to purchase poultry products for the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) and other federal food nutrition assistance programs. Offers will be solicited in the following forms:

Material # Material description 110903 TURKEY BREAST DELI SLC FRZ PKG-20/2 LB





Solicitations will be issued in the near future for deliveries beginning Jan. 1, 2024, through March 31, 2024. Offers to sell these products must be received not later than the date specified on the solicitation(s).

Solicitations will be available electronically through the WBSCM Public Procurement Page. A hard copy of the solicitation will not be available. Public WBSCM information is available without an account on the WBSCM Public Procurement Page. All future information regarding this acquisition, including solicitation amendments and award notices, will be published through WBSCM and on the Agricultural Marketing Service's website at https://www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food/. Interested parties shall be responsible for ensuring they have the most up-to-date information about this acquisition. The contract type is anticipated to be firm-fixed price. Deliveries are expected to be to various locations in the United States on a Free on Board (FOB) destination basis.

Pursuant to Agricultural Acquisition Regulation 470.103(b), commodities and the products of agricultural commodities acquired under this contract must be a product of the United States and shall be considered such a product if it is grown, processed and otherwise prepared for sale or distribution exclusively in the United States. Packaging and container components under this acquisition will be the only portion subject to the World Trade Organization Government Procurement Agreement and Free Trade Agreements, as addressed by FAR clause 52.225-5.

Offerors are urged to review all documents as they pertain to this program, including the latest:

These documents are also available on the AMS Commodity Procurement website.

To be eligible to submit offers, potential contractors must meet the AMS vendor qualification requirements. The AMS point of contact for new vendors is Andrea Lang, who can be reached by phone at 202-720-4237 or by email to NewVendor@usda.gov. Details of these requirements are available online here. Once qualification requirements have been met, access to WBSCM will be provided. Bids, modifications, withdrawals of bids and price adjustments shall be submitted using this system. Submission of the above by any means other than WBSCM will be determined nonresponsive.

To receive email notification of the issuance of AMS solicitations, contract awards and other information, subscribe online by visiting "Stay up to date on USDA Food Purchases," available on the AMS Commodity Procurement website.

Inquiries may be directed to the Contracting Officer, Glenn Reid, at 202-997-0859 or via email at Glenn.Reid@usda.gov.

Source: USDA's AMS