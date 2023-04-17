The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is announcing plans to purchase poultry products for the National School Lunch Program and other federal food nutrition assistance programs.
Offers will be solicited in the following forms:
Material #
Material description
100044
EGG MIX DRIED PKG-48/6 OZ
100936
EGGS 15 DOZ
100047
EGGS WHOLE LIQ BULK -TANK
100046
EGGS WHOLE FRZ CTN-6/5 LB
110845
EGGS WHOLE FRZ CTN-12/2 LB
110931
EGG PATTY, COOKED ROUND FRZ - 25 LB.
100877
CHICKEN BONED CAN-12/50 OZ
110940
CHICKEN BONED CAN-24/12.5 OZ
110477
CHICKEN BONED POUCH-36/10 OZ
100880
CHICKEN WHOLE BAGGED FRZ CTN 36-43 LB
111577
CONSUMER PACK SPLIT CHICKEN BREAST
111572
CONSUMER PACK BONELESS SKINLESS CHICKEN BREAST
111610
CONSUMER PACK BONELESS SKINLESS CHICKEN BREAST
111002
CONSUMER PACK BONELESS SKINLESS CHICKEN THIGHS
110462
CHICKEN STRIPS FRZ CTN - 30 LB
110921
CHICKEN, FILLET, 2.0 MMA, UNBREADED, FROZEN – 30LB.
100113
CHICKEN LEGS CHILLED – BULK
100103
CHICKEN LARGE CHILLED – BULK
100124
TURKEY CHILLED – BULK
100119
TURKEY TACO FILLING CTN-30LB
100883
TURKEY THIGHS BNLSSKNLS CHILLED -BULK
100121
TURKEY BREAST DELI FRZ CTN – 40 LB
100122
TURKEY BREAST SMKD DELI FRZ CTN – 40 LB
110910
TURKEY BREAST SMKD SLC FRZ PKG-8/5 LB
110911
TURKEY HAM SMKD SLC FRZ PKG-8/5 LB
111000
TURKEY ROASTS 4-6 LB FRZ CTN-32-48 LB
100125
TURKEY ROASTS FRZ CTN – 32-48 LB
110903
TURKEY BREAST DELI SLC FRZ PKG-20/2 LB
100126
TURKEY HAMS SMKD FRZ CTN – 40 LB
110554
TURKEY BREAST DELI SLICED FRZ PKG- 8/5 LB
110080
OVEN ROASTED 8-PIECE CUT-UP CHICKEN
111361
CHICKEN CUT-UP FRZ CTN- 40 LB
111368
K CHICKEN CUT-UP FRZ CTN-40 LB
100117
CHICKEN FAJITA STRIPS CTN-30 LB
Solicitations will be issued in the near future for deliveries beginning July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024. Offers to sell these products must be received not later than the date specified on the solicitations.
Solicitations will be available electronically through the Web-Based Supply Chain Management (WBSCM) system. A hard copy of the solicitation will not be available. Public WBSCM information is available without an account on the WBSCM Public Procurement Page. All future information regarding this acquisition, including solicitation amendments and award notices, will be published through WBSCM, and on the Agricultural Marketing Service's website at www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food. Interested parties shall be responsible for ensuring that they have the most up-to-date information about this acquisition. The contract type is anticipated to be firm fixed-price. Deliveries are expected to be to various locations in the United States on an FOB destination basis.
Pursuant to Agricultural Acquisition Regulation 470.103(b), commodities and the products of agricultural commodities acquired under this contract must be a product of the United States and shall be considered to be such a product if it is grown, processed, and otherwise prepared for sale or distribution exclusively in the United States. Packaging and container components under this acquisition will be the only portion subject to the World Trade Organization Government Procurement Agreement and Free Trade Agreements, as addressed by FAR clause 52.225-5.
Offerors are urged to review all documents as they pertain to this program, including the latest:
- AMS Master Solicitation for Commodity Procurements (MSCP), April 5, 2023.
- Applicable commodity specification(s) identified in the subsequent solicitation(s).
- Qualification Requirements for Prospective Contractors Selling Commodities to USDA, March 1, 2017.
These documents are available on the AMS Commodity Procurement website.
To be eligible to submit offers, potential contractors must meet the AMS vendor qualification requirements. The AMS point of contact for new vendors is Andrea Lang, who can be reached by phone at 202-720-4237 or by email at NewVendor@ams.usda.gov. Details of these requirements are available online at: https://www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food/becoming-approved. Once qualification requirements have been met, access to WBSCM will be provided. Bids, modifications, withdrawals of bids, and price adjustments shall be submitted using this system. Submission of the above by any means other than WBSCM will be determined nonresponsive.
To receive e-mail notification of the issuance of AMS solicitations, contract awards and other information, subscribe online by visiting: “Stay up to date on USDA Food Purchases,” available on the AMS Commodity Procurement website.
Inquiries may be directed to the Contracting Officer, Glenn Reid, at 202-997-0859 or via email at Glenn.Reid@usda.gov.
Source: USDA's AMS
