The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is announcing plans to purchase poultry products for the National School Lunch Program and other federal food nutrition assistance programs.

Offers will be solicited in the following forms:

Material # Material description 100044 EGG MIX DRIED PKG-48/6 OZ 100936 EGGS 15 DOZ 100047 EGGS WHOLE LIQ BULK -TANK 100046 EGGS WHOLE FRZ CTN-6/5 LB 110845 EGGS WHOLE FRZ CTN-12/2 LB 110931 EGG PATTY, COOKED ROUND FRZ - 25 LB. 100877 CHICKEN BONED CAN-12/50 OZ 110940 CHICKEN BONED CAN-24/12.5 OZ 110477 CHICKEN BONED POUCH-36/10 OZ 100880 CHICKEN WHOLE BAGGED FRZ CTN 36-43 LB 111577 CONSUMER PACK SPLIT CHICKEN BREAST 111572 CONSUMER PACK BONELESS SKINLESS CHICKEN BREAST 111610 CONSUMER PACK BONELESS SKINLESS CHICKEN BREAST 111002 CONSUMER PACK BONELESS SKINLESS CHICKEN THIGHS 110462 CHICKEN STRIPS FRZ CTN - 30 LB 110921 CHICKEN, FILLET, 2.0 MMA, UNBREADED, FROZEN – 30LB. 100113 CHICKEN LEGS CHILLED – BULK 100103 CHICKEN LARGE CHILLED – BULK 100124 TURKEY CHILLED – BULK 100119 TURKEY TACO FILLING CTN-30LB 100883 TURKEY THIGHS BNLSSKNLS CHILLED -BULK 100121 TURKEY BREAST DELI FRZ CTN – 40 LB 100122 TURKEY BREAST SMKD DELI FRZ CTN – 40 LB 110910 TURKEY BREAST SMKD SLC FRZ PKG-8/5 LB 110911 TURKEY HAM SMKD SLC FRZ PKG-8/5 LB

Material # Material description 111000 TURKEY ROASTS 4-6 LB FRZ CTN-32-48 LB 100125 TURKEY ROASTS FRZ CTN – 32-48 LB 110903 TURKEY BREAST DELI SLC FRZ PKG-20/2 LB 100126 TURKEY HAMS SMKD FRZ CTN – 40 LB 110554 TURKEY BREAST DELI SLICED FRZ PKG- 8/5 LB 110080 OVEN ROASTED 8-PIECE CUT-UP CHICKEN 111361 CHICKEN CUT-UP FRZ CTN- 40 LB 111368 K CHICKEN CUT-UP FRZ CTN-40 LB 100117 CHICKEN FAJITA STRIPS CTN-30 LB

Solicitations will be issued in the near future for deliveries beginning July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024. Offers to sell these products must be received not later than the date specified on the solicitations.

Solicitations will be available electronically through the Web-Based Supply Chain Management (WBSCM) system. A hard copy of the solicitation will not be available. Public WBSCM information is available without an account on the WBSCM Public Procurement Page. All future information regarding this acquisition, including solicitation amendments and award notices, will be published through WBSCM, and on the Agricultural Marketing Service's website at www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food. Interested parties shall be responsible for ensuring that they have the most up-to-date information about this acquisition. The contract type is anticipated to be firm fixed-price. Deliveries are expected to be to various locations in the United States on an FOB destination basis.

Pursuant to Agricultural Acquisition Regulation 470.103(b), commodities and the products of agricultural commodities acquired under this contract must be a product of the United States and shall be considered to be such a product if it is grown, processed, and otherwise prepared for sale or distribution exclusively in the United States. Packaging and container components under this acquisition will be the only portion subject to the World Trade Organization Government Procurement Agreement and Free Trade Agreements, as addressed by FAR clause 52.225-5.

Offerors are urged to review all documents as they pertain to this program, including the latest:

AMS Master Solicitation for Commodity Procurements (MSCP), April 5, 2023.

Applicable commodity specification(s) identified in the subsequent solicitation(s).

Qualification Requirements for Prospective Contractors Selling Commodities to USDA, March 1, 2017.

These documents are available on the AMS Commodity Procurement website.

To be eligible to submit offers, potential contractors must meet the AMS vendor qualification requirements. The AMS point of contact for new vendors is Andrea Lang, who can be reached by phone at 202-720-4237 or by email at NewVendor@ams.usda.gov. Details of these requirements are available online at: https://www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food/becoming-approved. Once qualification requirements have been met, access to WBSCM will be provided. Bids, modifications, withdrawals of bids, and price adjustments shall be submitted using this system. Submission of the above by any means other than WBSCM will be determined nonresponsive.

To receive e-mail notification of the issuance of AMS solicitations, contract awards and other information, subscribe online by visiting: “Stay up to date on USDA Food Purchases,” available on the AMS Commodity Procurement website.

Inquiries may be directed to the Contracting Officer, Glenn Reid, at 202-997-0859 or via email at Glenn.Reid@usda.gov.

Source: USDA's AMS