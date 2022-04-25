The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced plans to purchase meat and fish products for the National School Lunch Program and other Federal food nutrition assistance programs. Offers will be solicited in the following forms:

Material # Material Description 100156 BEEF BNLS SPECIAL TRM FRZ CTN-60 LB 100127 BEEF CAN 24/24 OZ 110349 BEEF 100% PTY 85/15 FRZ 2.0MMA CTN-40 LB 110346 BEEF 100% PTY 90/10 FRZ 2.0MMA CTN-40 LB 110348 BEEF SPP PTY 85/15 FRZ 2.0 MMA CTN-40 LB 100154 BEEF COARSE GROUND FRZ CTN-60 LB 100134 BEEF CRUMBLES W/SPP PKG-4/10 LB 100158 BEEF FINE GROUND FRZ CTN-40 LB 100159 BEEF FINE GROUND FRZ PKG-40/1 LB 110261 BEEF FINE GROUND LFT OPT FRZ CTN-40 LB 110260 BEEF FINE GROUND LFT OPT FRZ PKG-40/1 LB 100155 BEEF FRESH BNLS COMBO-20/2000 LB 110711 BEEF PATTY CKD FRZ 2.0 MMA CTN-40LB 100163 BEEF PATTY LEAN FRZ CTN-40 LB 100166 BEEF ROAST ROUND FRZ CTN-38-42 LB 110322 BEEF SPP PTY HSTYLE CKD 2.0 MMA CTN-40 LB 100526 BEEF STEW CAN 24/24 OZ 110001 BISON GROUND LEAN FRZ PK-40/1 LB 100194 CANNED TUNA-12.0 OZ 100195 CANNED TUNA-66.5 OZ 110390 CATFISH FLTS PKG-20/2 LB 100201 CATFISH STRIPS BRD OVN RDY PKG-4/10 LB

Material # Material Description 110601 FISH AK PLCK BULK CTN 49.5 LB 110345 FISH AK PLCK FILLETS FRZ PKG-20/2 LB 110851 FISH AK PLCK STICKS BRD FROZ CTN 40 LB. 110850 FISH AK PLCK STICKS BRD FROZ CTN 2 LB. 111280 ATLANTIC POLLOCK NUGGETS FRZ PKG - 20/2 LB 111291 ATLANTIC POLLOCK FILLET FRZ PKG-20/2 111292 HADDOCK FILLET FRZ PKG-20/2 LB 111293 OCEAN PERCH FILLET FRZ PKG-20/2 LB 100139 PORK CAN 24/24 OZ 110380 PORK CHOPS BLS FRZ PKG-40/1 LB 100891 PORK HAM WATERAD SLC FRZ PKG-20/2 LB 110900 PORK HAM SMOKED PIT FRZ CTN, 6/5 LB. 100182 PORK HAM WATERAD FRZ CTN-12/3 LB 100184 PORK HAM WATERAD FRZ PKG 4/10 LB 100187 PORK HAM WATERAD SLC FRZ PKG-8/5 LB 100188 PORK HAM WTRADCBEDFRZ PKG-4/10 OR 8/5 LB 111015 PORK LOIN FRZ PKG - 12/5 LB 111061 PORK LOIN ROAST FRZ CTN – 6/5 LB 100193 PORK PICNIC BNLS FRZ CTN-60 LB 110730 PORK PULLED CKD PKG-8/5 LB 100173 PORK ROAST LEG FRZ CTN-32-40 LB 110750 SALMON FILLETS WILD FRZ-10/1 LB 110580 K SALMON PINK CAN-24/14.75 OZ 110563 SALMON PINK CAN-24/14.75 OZ 111180 BEEF CHILI W/BEANS PKG-12/15 OZ 100138 BEEF CHILI W/O BEANS CAN-24/24 OZ

Solicitations will be issued in the near future for deliveries beginning July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. Offers to sell these products must be received not later than the date specified on the Solicitations.

Solicitations will be available electronically through the Web-Based Supply Chain Management (WBSCM) system. A hard copy of the solicitation will not be available. Public WBSCM information is available without an account on the WBSCM Public Procurement Page. All future information regarding this acquisition, including solicitation amendments and award notices, will be published through WBSCM, and on the Agricultural Marketing Service's website at https://www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food. Interested parties shall be responsible for ensuring that they have the most up-to-date information about this acquisition. The contract type is anticipated to be firm-fixed price. Deliveries are expected to be to various locations in the United States on an FOB destination basis.

Pursuant to Agricultural Acquisition Regulation 470.103(b), commodities and the products of agricultural commodities acquired under this contract must be a product of the United States, and shall be considered to be such a product if it is grown, processed, and otherwise prepared for sale or distribution exclusively in the United States. Packaging and container components under this acquisition will be the only portion subject to the World Trade Organization Government Procurement Agreement and Free Trade Agreements, as addressed by FAR clause 52.225-5.

Offerors are urged to review all documents as they pertain to this program, including the latest—

AMS Master Solicitation for Commodity Procurements (MSCP), March 2022;

Applicable commodity specification(s) identified in the subsequent solicitation(s); and

Qualification Requirements for Prospective Contractors Selling Commodities to USDA, March 1, 2017. These documents are available on the AMS Commodity Procurement website.

To be eligible to submit offers, potential contractors must meet the AMS vendor qualification requirements. The AMS point of contact for new vendors is Andrea Lang who can be reached by phone at (202) 720-4237 or by email to NewVendor@ams.usda.gov. Details of these requirements are available online here. Once qualification requirements have been met, access to WBSCM will be provided. Bids, modifications, withdrawals of bids, and price adjustments shall be submitted using this system. Submission of the above by any means other than WBSCM will be determined nonresponsive.

To receive e-mail notification of the issuance of AMS solicitations, contract awards, and other information, subscribe online by visiting: “Stay up to date on USDA Food Purchases” available on the AMS Commodity Procurement website.

Inquiries may be directed to the contracting officer, Glenn Reid, at 202-997-0859 or via email at Glenn.Reid@usda.gov.

Source: USDA