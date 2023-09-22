When the American Lamb Board called for help from U.S. sheep producers and feeders to collect sustainability information, 622 responses to the 30-minute survey were received — exceeding ALB’s goal.

Nick Meier, an Indiana sheep producer, won the random draw of those who completed the survey for a paid trip to the 2024 American Sheep Industry Convention in Denver. Everyone who completed the survey is getting an American lamb cap.

“Thank you to everyone who responded – it will contribute and make a difference,” said Peter Camino, ALB chair.

“The US Lamb industry can use this data based on actual industry practices to help advocate for the industry and to identify where to invest US Lamb Checkoff dollars for sustainability research and education[,]” Camino said.

The survey findings will be compared to a similar survey the ALB conducted in 2011. This comparison will allow the U.S. sheep industry to identify areas where improvement has been made and what issues still need addressing. The survey data will also be utilized to communicate with retailers, chefs and consumers and guide industry education and research efforts.

Source: American Lamb Board