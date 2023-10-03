The Kroger Co. is announcing the launch of Kroger Mercado, a Hispanic-inspired brand joining the retailer's Our Brands roster of products exclusively sold at Kroger Family of Stores. Kroger Mercado's expansive assortment now offers more than 50 products, including items such as fresh meat, beverages, snacks, sides, desserts and more.

"Kroger Mercado embraces Hispanic culinary heritage with the quality and innovation our customers have come to know and expect from [Our Brands,]" said Juan De Paoli, vice president, Our Brands for Kroger. "We are thrilled to offer authentic products that are accessible and exceptional in quality, creating a brand that fills a void for some customers and creates a cultural experience for others. Kroger Mercado is Fresh for Everyone."

Kroger Mercado celebrates the tradition of Latin American foods with authentically inspired products.

Some Kroger Mercado products include:

Kroger's Our Brands includes more than 13,000 quality-guaranteed items from brands such as Private Selection, Simple Truth, Murray's Cheese, Home Chef, Smart Way, Vitacost and more.

Kroger Mercado products and Kroger's Our Brands items can be purchased shopping in store, or through Kroger Pickup. They can also be delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery.

Source: The Kroger Co.