Smithfield Foods awarded more than $740,000 to 13 schools in seven states to fund educational scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year.

The scholarships are need-based and awarded to eligible dependents of full-time and retired Smithfield employees. Students can receive up to $7,500 annually in scholarships to participating colleges and universities for four years.

Sandibel "Sandi" Sandoval, the daughter of Vincente Sandoval, who has worked in Smithfield’s Denison, Iowa, facility for 15 years, funded her education via the Smithfield Scholarship Program. She is the first in her family to attend college and recently graduated from Iowa State University. Sandoval spoke about the impact the scholarship had on her family in a recent video, available here.

"The thought that my dad works for a company that doesn’t just support him but also his family is great,” Sandoval said. “They’ve helped him out more than what I can imagine a company would help out, and it’s been great to have that kind of support system for me and my dad. When Smithfield says ['Good is What We Do,'] they truly do mean it."

Smithfield has awarded more than 1,600 educational scholarships totaling nearly $9 million since launching the program in 2002.

For additional information about participating schools, academic programs and individual scholarship application processes, visit here.

To view full-time career opportunities with Smithfield, visit here.

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.