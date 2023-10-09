Ossid is announcing the promotion of Andrew Birdwell to the position of national sales director. He most recently served as sales director, covering the East Coast.

In his new role, Birdwell will be responsible for spearheading Ossid’s national sales initiatives. He will play a vital role in developing and implementing innovative strategies to drive sales growth, expand Ossid’s market share, and strengthen its customer relationships across all regions.

“This is a great opportunity and [I] want to thank Ossid’s leadership for the trust and faith they have placed in me,” Birdwell said. “Becoming National Sales Director is a great honor, and I look forward to leading our commercial team to not only drive sales, but continue to demonstrate why Ossid is the brand of choice for our customers.”

Ossid is a brand that manufactures sustainable, efficient tray packaging, as well as horizontal form fill seal machinery. Additionally, Ossid is the North American master distributor of Italian-based Reepack, a manufacturer of high-quality flexible packaging machinery known for its vacuum chambers, thermoformers, tray sealers and flow wrappers.

“Throughout Andrew's tenure, he has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic thinking, and a relentless commitment to achieving outstanding results,” said Jason Angel, global vice president of sales and business development - tray packaging. “His unwavering dedication and remarkable performance have made a significant impact on our organization's success, contributing to our strong market presence and customer satisfaction.

“His exceptional track record and deep understanding of the industries we serve will undoubtedly guide us toward greater heights of achievement[,]” Angel said.

Birdwell’s career with Ossid spans nearly 10 years. In April of 2014, he joined the company as a regional sales manager before being promoted to East Coast sales director earlier this year.

Source: Ossid