The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is announcing that Mrs. Pasta, a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., establishment, is recalling approximately 4,544 pounds of frozen meat products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.

The frozen not-ready-to-eat meat pasta items were produced from August 2023 through October 2023. The following products are subject to recall:

12-pound cardboard cases containing plastic bags of “Mrs Pasta Short Ribs Ravioli” with dates ranging from 8/1/2023 to 10/11/2023 printed on the label.

12-pound cardboard cases containing plastic bags of “Mrs Pasta Veal Ossobuco Ravioli squared” with dates ranging from 8/1/2023 to 10/11/2023 printed on the label.

12-pound cardboard cases containing plastic bags of “Mrs Pasta Veal Ossobuco Ravioli Halfmoon” with dates ranging from 8/1/2023 to 10/11/2023 printed on the label.

12-pound cardboard cases containing plastic bags of “Mrs Pasta Tortellini Bolognese” with dates ranging from 8/1/2023 to 10/11/2023 printed on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 45764” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distributor, retailers and restaurants in Florida.

The problem was discovered when FSIS followed up on a referral from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and observed meat pasta products labeled with the USDA mark of inspection but with an establishment number for another facility. FSIS determined that the firm produced the meat pasta products without the benefit of federal inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them, and restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website here.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Umberto Costa, owner of Mrs. Pasta, at 954-993-0842.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854), or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day here.

Source: USDA's FSIS