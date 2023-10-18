The maker of the Herb-Ox bouillon brand is announcing the launch of its newest product innovation: the Herb-Ox Cold Water Dissolve Chicken Bouillon and Herb-Ox Cold Water Dissolve Beef Bouillon. These products are the only cold-water-dissolvable options on the market and revolutionize the way to cook soups, stews, gravies and more, offering convenience and flavor.

For decades, bouillon has been an essential ingredient in kitchens worldwide, adding flavor depth and richness to a wide variety of dishes. Just like homemade stocks and broths, Herb-Ox bouillon products are made of real meat and real dried herbs. However, unlike stock and broths, bouillon offers the advantages of a long shelf life, easy storage, no waste and the ability to manage concentration of flavor.

The makers of the Herb-Ox brand have gone a step further to make their newest products even more convenient. Forget the need to boil water; the new Cold Water Dissolve Chicken Bouillon and Beef Bouillon can be used in place of traditional bouillon options. Click here to learn more about this product.

"We have always been dedicated to delighting our customers with superior taste and convenience,” said Meghan Baumann, Herb-Ox brand manager. “With our Cold Water Dissolve Chicken Bouillon and Beef Bouillon, we are proud to offer a one-of-a-kind product that addresses the most sought-after feature from consumers. Our revolutionary bouillon eliminates the need to boil water, saving valuable time while ensuring that home cooks have maximum control over flavor."

Herb-Ox Cold Water Dissolve Chicken Bouillon and Herb-Ox Cold Water Dissolve Beef Bouillon are now available at retailers nationwide for an MSPR of $3.75 per 3.5-ounce jar. Visit here for recipe inspiration.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.