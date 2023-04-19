The makers of the Herdez brand are announcing the launch of their Herdez Mexican Refrigerated Entrées line with two varieties, including Herdez Chicken Shredded in Mild Chipotle Sauce and Herdez Carnitas Slow Cooked Pork. At-home cooks can now experience traditions from the heart of Mexico in these convenient heat-and-eat meals with a blend of spices and seasoning. Inspired by some of the most popular Mexican dishes, these entrées are packed with flavor and protein, with each containing seven grams of protein per serving.

"The HERDEZ brand is best known for salsas, HERDEZ TAQUERIA STREET SAUCE, refrigerated guacamole and hot sauce," said Giselle Olson, Herdez brand manager. "We love that we can offer our fans more of the bold flavors from Mexico they crave in these new, easy-to-prepare dishes."

"Mexican food is the ethnic food most consumed at home ... [according to Chef's Pencil.] With more and more people spending time cooking and entertaining at home, consumers are looking for affordable ways to bring timeless Mexican flavors to life in the comfort of their own kitchens," said Daniel Collier, Herdez Refrigerated Meats brand manager. "Our ready-to-serve HERDEZ Mexican Refrigerated entrées offer the simple and delicious convenience we know they want. Inspired by the culinary traditions of Mexico, HERDEZ Chicken Shredded in Mild Chipotle Sauce and HERDEZ Carnitas Slow Cooked Pork make it easy to recreate your favorite Mexican dishes — everything from tacos and burritos, to enchiladas, nachos and more — within minutes."

Nearly two-thirds of consumers cite affordability as a major reason for cooking at home, and on an average weeknight, roughly half of millennials say they cook dinner from scratch, according to Morning Consult. Herdez Refrigerated Entrées provide familiar flavors of Mexico with the convenience and versatility consumers crave as they create at-home meals. Varieties include:

Chicken Shredded in Mild Chipotle Sauce (SRP $9.99–10.99) — This all-natural (minimally processed, no artificial ingredients) chicken entrée combines tomatoes, garlic, onion and chipotle peppers for a bold flavor, and is slow-cooked in its natural juices, making it suitable for any burrito, taco or main entrée, and is reminiscent of Chicken Tinga.

Carnitas Slow Cooked Pork (SRP $9.99–10.99) — Slow-cooked and marinated with garlic and citrus for an original taste, this time-saving option makes it easy to eat carnitas any time.

Carnitas Slow Cooked Pork. Source: The Makers of the Herdez Brand.

Beginning April 2023, Herdez Refrigerated Entrées will be available in 15-ounce packages (MSRP $9.99–10.99) at Publix and Hy-Vee stores across the U.S., with additional rollout to major grocery chains later this spring.

Source: Herdez Brand