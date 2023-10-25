Wenda Ingredients has launched a label-friendly ingredient for meat and poultry, expanding the SafePlate natural antimicrobial line with Cultured Onion, available as a liquid or powder.

SafePlate Cultured Onion ingredient blends naturally contain antimicrobial-rich organic acids and peptides capable of inhibiting toxin-producing spores, pathogens, and spoilage bacteria.

SafePlate ingredients are manufactured in Brazil, Germany and Asia. They are designed to be easy-to-use in all production settings and applications without sacrificing taste and smell.

Studies conducted with the University of Wisconsin-Madison concluded SafePlate Cultured Onion and blends protect against Clostridium botulinum and perfringens, allowing for Appendix B extended cooling guidelines. The studies concluded that these ingredients are more effective than the “gold standard”, nitrite and ascorbic acid (cure). This is especially important for poultry applications where a pink or cured color is undesirable.

Cultured Onion protects against Clostridium perfringens, Clostridium botulinum and Listeria in poultry, with no pink cured color and at a fraction of the cost.

