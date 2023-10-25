FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Round Table Pizza, and 16 other restaurant concepts, has announced that it has officially opened its first-ever co-branded Fatburger and Round Table Pizza location in Dallas. Situated in the vibrant Lantana neighborhood, the 3,500-square-foot restaurant offers a full-service, full-bar casual dining experience. It is the first of four co-branded Fatburger and Round Table Pizza locations planned for the greater Dallas area operated by SNM Management Group.

“We are beyond thrilled to introduce our first co-branded Fatburger and Round Table Pizza concept to Dallas,” says Taylor Wiederhorn, chief development officer of FAT Brands. “This new restaurant will allow guests to enjoy the best of both brands in one space, creating a seamless experience that caters to a range of tastes. With the success Fatburger has seen co-branding with Buffalo's Cafe and Express, we're eager to see this new venture with Round Table Pizza flourish.”

Since its founding, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty" for its homemade dough, signature three-cheese blend, and ingredients topped to the edge. Customers can enjoy the chain’s proprietary handmade pizzas, salads, Garlic Parmesan Twists, classic and boneless wings, and more.

The new co-branded Fatburger and Round Table Pizza location is located at 3701 FM 407 Suite 600, Bartonville, Texas, 76226. It is open Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

For more information on Fatburger, visit fatburger.com. For more information on Round Table Pizza, visit roundtablepizza.com.