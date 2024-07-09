FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Round Table Pizza and 16 other restaurant concepts, is announcing a new development deal set to bring the California-based pizza and burger chains to Utah. In partnership with franchisee Blacksheep Hospitality Group LLC, the new deal will bring a total of 12 co-branded Fatburger and Round Table Pizza franchised restaurants to the Beehive State over the next six years, with the first unit set to open in 2025.

“Since debuting the Fatburger and Round Table Pizza co-branded pairing last year, we now have over 50 plus units in the development pipeline,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, chief development officer of FAT Brands. “This momentum can be attributed to the model’s success right out of the gate in Texas. Shelby Jobe and his team opened the first co-branded store in Texas, and we are confident that he will be just as successful in expanding the concept throughout Utah with Blacksheep Hospitality Group, LLC.”

