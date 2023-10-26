U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) recently updated its Employment Eligibility Verification and I-9 Training Program.

The program was revised to reflect recent changes in the I-9 form and is intended for human resources personnel who are responsible for hiring new employees. The program teaches persons responsible for hiring new employees the basic provisions of the U.S. immigration laws, which require employers to make a good faith effort to confirm that newly hired employees are authorized to work in the United States, as well as explains each section of the required I-9 form.

Also new for 2023, the training program has been added to USPOULTRY’s online Learning Management System (LMS). Employees can take the self-paced training from a computer and will receive a certificate of completion and access to the various forms after finishing the program. The original program was developed in conjunction with the Joint Poultry Industry Human Resources Council, comprised of members from USPOULTRY, the National Chicken Council (NCC) and the National Turkey Federation (NTF).

The program is available free of charge and exclusively to USPOULTRY, NCC and NTF members. The program can be accessed at https://www.uspoultry.org/training/resources/.

Source: USPOULTRY