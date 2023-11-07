Nelson-Jameson, a food processing distributor, announced its designations as an Alfa Laval Master Distributor and an Alfa Laval Authorized Service Provider. Alfa Laval, an international developer and manufacturer of heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and support services, made the designation appointments. Nelson-Jameson will continue to provide Alfa Laval equipment, genuine OEM spare parts, and service to food processing facilities as part of its commitment to offering extensive, high-quality, and efficiency-focused products to its customers.

Nelson-Jameson’s President Mike Rindy, VP of Customer Solutions Devon Vogel, and Service & Repair Department Manager Curtis Hardy attend the Alfa Laval Master Distributor Meeting. Photo courtesy Nelson-Jameson.

“Alfa Laval’s reputation in the industry is built on impeccable quality and service, and we’re honored to be both an Alfa Laval Master Distributor and now an Alfa Laval Authorized Service Provider,” said Devon Vogel, vice president of customer solutions at Nelson-Jameson. “The company is a tremendously valuable strategic partner to Nelson-Jameson and to our dairy and food processing customers.”

Alfal Laval was founded in 1883, originally as the AB Separator company, and has been a process-technology innovator ever since. While Nelson-Jameson’s Authorized Service Provider designation from Alfa Laval is new, the two organizations have been longtime collaborators. Nelson-Jameson distributes Alfa Laval’s food processing-related products, including heat exchangers, pumps and valves. In addition to distribution, Nelson-Jameson is also recognized for its ability to service, maintain, and provide training on these same products.

“We are delighted to include Nelson-Jameson in our roster of Master Distributors and Authorized Service Providers,” said Zino Lappas, U.S. sanitary food & pharma manager at Alfa Laval. “Not only does it take our longstanding business relationship to a new level, but it’s always a pleasure to work with an organization that shares our same dedication to the success of our employees, customers, and communities.”

Source: Nelson-Jameson