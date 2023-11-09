Alaska Airlines is bringing back its most popular dishes starting this month through spring 2024, along with a selection of new seasonal chef-curated meals.

The "Greatest Hits" menu is made up of popular past entrees based on feedback from guests and crew. Of the 35 First Class entrees, two dozen are returning fan favorites, including the Jerk Chicken with coconut curry fried rice and Kalbi Beef in a Korean BBQ sauce.

Celebrity-favorite Alaska's Sesame Chicken and Rice will continue to be served to Alaska Airlines' First Class guests through the winter. Actor and comedian Dax Shepard recently posted on social media that he "was still reeling" over two servings of the roasted chicken with sesame teriyaki glaze on an Alaska Airlines flight from Burbank to Portland.

Alaska is also launching new dishes made with fresh ingredients, including the Steak & Shrimp and Mediterranean Lentils, available in First Class.

Guests in the Main Cabin will also once again have the option to preorder the Chicken Curry Wrap and the popular Beets So Fly Salad made with a medley of flavors including pickled beets, mixed greens, feta cheese and chicken breast in a Dijon balsamic dressing.

"Part of redesigning our menu every few months means trying new entrees and saying goodbye to old ones. But there is always a meal that guests can't wait to eat again and don't want to see go. We looked back at what entrees guests and our crews loved the most over the years and built a menu around our top favorite Alaska dishes," said Todd Traynor-Corey, managing director of guest products at Alaska Airlines.

Customers can preorder their meals as early as two weeks before their flight and up to 20 hours prior to departure in all cabins using Alaska's preorder feature.

Visit here for the full "Greatest Hits" menu

Source: Alaska Airlines