Alaska Airlines has a new lineup of seasonal menu options.

"We take a lot of pride creating new seasonal food options that taste great and that are good for you," said Todd Traynor-Corey, managing director of guest products at Alaska Airlines. "Many of our guests tell us they love the bright, West Coast flavors that use real, healthy ingredients. For our fall menu, we continue to focus on plant-based, vegan and gluten-free options."

In the main cabin, Alaska continues to offer favorites like the Charcuterie Platter and is introducing new seasonal offerings in the main cabin available for pre-order only on most flights longer than 1,100 miles, including:

West Coast muffuletta, the airline's take on the popular New Orleans classic sandwich, with thinly sliced cured ham, prosciutto and Soppressata on a sesame-crusted ciabatta roll with mozzarella cheese, fresh arugula, and an avocado and olive pesto.

In first class, Alaska Airlines has a variety of new meals on flights longer than 1,100 miles for both breakfast and lunch/dinner. Some highlights:

Apple, pumpkin and pork shoulder breakfast hash (GF)

Scrambled egg breakfast crepes (V)

Caramelized onion and potato frittata (GF, V)

Asparagus and shitake mushroom risotto(GF, V)

Sous-vide kalbi beef (GF)

Brick spiced chicken (GF)

Chickpea teriyaki (Ve)

(Foods are made in an establishment that may contain gluten or other allergens. GF = Made without Gluten Ingredients; V = Vegetarian; Ve = Vegan.)

While most US airlines do not offer fresh food items unless flights are longer than 900 miles, Alaska Airlines continues to offer freshly prepared meals in first class on flights as short as 550 miles. For flights under 1,100 miles, Alakas Airlines has new first class choices including a ham and gouda breakfast sandwich and a smoked brisket torta.

For the latest on Alaska Airline's on board offerings, check out the food and beverage section on alaskaair.com.

Source: Alaska Airlines