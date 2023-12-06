Associated Grocers of New England, the largest retailer-owned, wholesale grocery distribution center in New England, has advanced efforts to comply with FDA’s FSMA 204 food traceability law through automation with the ReposiTrak Traceability Network. As the world’s largest operating traceability network, the ReposiTrak solution enables the exchange and maintenance of FDA-required data between the co-op’s suppliers, distribution center and retail locations.

“AGNE services the needs of independent retail grocers of every store size and format. It’s absolutely essential that any technology or solution we choose is efficient to use and economical for them, and also for our valued supplier partners,” said Mike Violette, president and CEO of Associated Grocers of New England. “Complying with the FDA’s regulation is a non-negotiable, but finding the best solution for our total supply chain was up to us.”

The AGNE supply chain consists of hundreds of suppliers, a distribution center and more than 350 corporate and independent retail locations operating under multiple banners.

“Thousands of SKUs are moved through our distribution center every day, many of which are directly impacted by the food traceability law,” Violette said. “The ReposiTrak Traceability Network makes it easy for our hundreds of suppliers to get connected and send us the required data, without disrupting their workflow or ours.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network is the only solution that’s scalable for the total food supply chain, without the need for new hardware, software or labeling systems. It is built upon the largest, already connected network of more than 110,000 individual supplier facilities, making the onboarding process faster and easier for retailers. In addition, ReposiTrak’s team of experts is prepared to have real conversations with food supply chain operators to understand each company’s unique challenges and determine the best approach. There is no cost for retailers, and suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of customers and begin sharing data for a flat fee.

Food supply chain operators interested in discussing the impact of FSMA 204 on their business can contact Derek Hannum.

Sources: Associated Growers of New England; ReposiTrak