Holding company Cali Group, creator of Flippy — the world's first AI-powered robotic fry station — Miso Robotics, and technology company PopID are announcing that they are soon opening CaliExpress by Flippy, the world's first fully autonomous restaurant. Utilizing the most advanced systems in food technology, both grill and fry stations are fully automated, powered by proprietary artificial intelligence and robotics. Guests will watch their food being cooked robotically after checking in with their PopID accounts on self-ordering kiosks to get personalized order recommendations and make easy and fast payments. The new CaliExpress by Flippy restaurant is located in a prime retail location in Pasadena, Calif., on the northwest corner of Green Street and Madison Avenue at 561 E. Green St.

For customers, these various technologies will enable CaliExpress by Flippy to deliver freshly made burgers based on a Wagyu blend at price points competitive with other premium burgers using standard meat. Uniquely, the grill robot grinds the high-quality beef in real time after the order is placed. Flippy the robotic fry station will serve up fries made from top-grade potatoes that are always cooked to exact times. The menu is very simple, comprising burgers, cheeseburgers and french fries.

For employees working at CaliExpress by Flippy, these technologies will create a safer, easier and friendlier kitchen. At the fry station, Flippy represents breakthroughs in safety, as slippage and burns can be nearly eliminated, as well as in waste reduction in both food and oil. The CaliExpress by Flippy kitchen can be run by a much smaller crew, in a less stressful environment, than competing restaurants — while also providing above-average wages.

"To our knowledge, this is the world's first operating restaurant where both ordering and every single cooking process are fully automated," said John Miller, CEO of PopID and board member of Miso Robotics. "The marriage of these various technologies to create the most autonomous restaurant in the world is the culmination of years of research, development, and investment in a family of revolutionary companies."

The CaliExpress by Flippy location will also be a pseudo-museum experience presented by Miso Robotics. Including dancing robot arms from retired Flippy units, experimental 3D-printed artifacts from past development, photographic displays and much more, the space is designed to inspire the next generation of kitchen AI and automation entrepreneurs. Local schools and educational groups are encouraged to reach out for tours.

"AI-powered, robotic order-taking and cooking enables the major chains that feed America to substantially improve quality, consistency and speed," said Rich Hull, CEO of Miso Robotics. "Miso is proud to partner with Cali Group and PopID to make CaliExpress by Flippy a reality. Flippy has been an incredible success story and now everyone in Southern California can come take a look — and a taste — for themselves."

CaliExpress by Flippy opens in December 2023 by reservation only, with a grand opening to follow. Visit here to book a reservation, sign up for special offers and view tour information.

