URM Stores Inc., a food distributor in the Inland Northwest, has advanced efforts to comply with FDA’s FSMA 204 food traceability law through automation with the ReposiTrak Traceability Network. As the world’s largest operating traceability network, the ReposiTrak solution enables the exchange and maintenance of FDA-required data between the co-op’s suppliers, distribution centers and retail locations in the states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.

“The FDA’s food traceability regulation is something we are taking very seriously,” said Julio Sandoval, director of food safety and regulatory compliance for URM. “We’re required by law to comply. But having this information and the ability to access it from anywhere, at any time, will also ultimately ensure better preparedness for inquiries and tracebacks for every member of our supply chain.”

The URM supply chain consists of hundreds of suppliers, two distribution centers and 249 member stores, as well as 23 Rosauers Supermarkets locations, six Cash & Carry locations and URM subsidiary produce company Peirone Produce.

Sandoval said the ReposiTrak Traceability Network could become part of the portfolio of services offered to URM member-owners. “It’s always been our mission to provide superior services to our member-owners so that they can compete. This solution is easy-to-use, inexpensive, and sets us far ahead.”

Food supply chain operators interested in discussing the impact of FSMA 204 on their business can contact Derek Hannum.

Sources: URM Stores Inc.; ReposiTrak