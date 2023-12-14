With more shoppers opting to save time by ordering groceries online, Food Lion is announcing the expansion of its Food Lion To Go grocery pickup service to 35 more stores in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia beginning Dec. 11. With the availability of this service at these new stores, the omnichannel retailer now offers Food Lion to Go Pickup or Home Delivery at approximately 90% of its 10-state operating area.

Customers can confirm availability and place orders through the Food Lion To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app. With just the click of a button, shoppers can place an order and pick up their groceries on the same day.

Food Lion continues to expand this service across the towns and cities it serves, highlighting its commitment to make grocery shopping easy, fresh and affordable.

“We are excited to expand this convenient service to more stores in the Food Lion footprint and support our neighbors, especially during one of the busiest times of the year,” said Evan Harding, director of digital and ecommerce. “With the Food Lion To Go service, we provide our neighbors with the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, still ensuring they have access to the freshest groceries at affordable prices.”

By linking their personal Food Lion MVP savings loyalty card to their account, Food Lion customers can use digital coupons and redeem their “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards program savings. Customers can also see their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on their checkout screen and view which clipped digital coupons will be applied to their order. This is in addition to their MVP discounts, in-store promotions and weekly savings specials.

Food Lion To Go is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at participating stores.

Source: Food Lion