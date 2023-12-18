The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service is announcing that it has a cooperative agreement with South Carolina under the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program. Through this agreement, USDA and South Carolina are working together to offer over $4 million in competitive grant funding for projects designed to build resilience across the middle of the supply chain. South Carolina is accepting applications for this Infrastructure Grant funding through March 1, 2024.

In May 2023, USDA announced the availability of up to $420 million through RFSI to strengthen local and regional food systems. Through this program, AMS has entered into cooperative agreements with state agencies, commissions or departments responsible for agriculture, commercial food processing, seafood or food system and distribution activities or commerce activities in states or U.S. territories. RFSI is authorized by the American Rescue Plan.

“This partnership between USDA and South Carolina is allowing critical funding to reach areas of the supply chain that need it most,” said USDA Marketing and Regulatory Programs Under Secretary Jenny Lester Moffitt. “The projects funded through this program will create new opportunities for the region’s small and midsize producers to thrive, expand access to nutritious food options, and increase supply chain resiliency.”

Using RFSI funding, the South Carolina Department of Agriculture will address critical middle-of-the-supply-chain infrastructure and equipment needs statewide. The funded projects will increase processing capacity and address storage and transportation needs, ultimately impacting the state’s broader food system network. The state’s priorities are informed by stakeholder engagement and outreach to underserved producers to better understand their needs.

“Strengthening the middle of the food supply chain in South Carolina will provide stronger markets for local farmers, increase stability for consumers, and help ensure a strong future of agriculture in the state,” said South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers.

Those interested in receiving a subaward should apply directly through SCDA by March 1, 2024. AMS encourages applications that serve smaller farms and ranches, new and beginning farmers and ranchers, underserved producers, veteran producers and underserved communities.

Through the program and in addition to the Infrastructure Grant funding, SCDA will support supply chain coordination and technical assistance to farmers and food businesses operating in processing, aggregation and distribution — all critical activities to support access to more markets for farmers.

For more information, visit the AMS Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure webpage.

Source: USDA's AMS