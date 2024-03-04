New Jersey

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service has a cooperative agreement with New Jersey under the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program (RFSI). Through this agreement, USDA and New Jersey are working together to offer over $3 million in competitive grant funding.

In May 2023, USDA announced the availability of up to $420 million through RFSI to strengthen local and regional food systems. Through this program, AMS has entered into cooperative agreements with state agencies, commissions or departments responsible for agriculture, commercial food processing, seafood, or food system and distribution activities or commerce activities in states or U.S. territories.

RFSI is authorized by the American Rescue Plan. Each state’s priorities are informed by stakeholder engagement, surveying, and outreach to underserved producers to better understand their needs. Updates for each state’s Request for Applications for the RFSI program are available on the AMS website. AMS encourages applications that serve smaller farms and ranches, new and beginning farmers and ranchers, underserved producers, veteran producers and underserved communities.

Using RFSI funding, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture will fund projects that augment on-farm processing capabilities, enabling businesses across the agricultural industry to meet the rising demand in their respective markets. The department will also fund projects that contribute to the development of essential infrastructure necessary for the introduction of new agricultural products into the New Jersey food system.

“The New Jersey Department of Agriculture is committed to enhancing the state's food systems through the implementation of the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program,” said New Jersey Assistant Secretary of Agriculture Joe Atchison III. “The extension of the application period until March 15 will allow more producers the opportunity to take advantage of the funds available to augment their operations.”

Those interested in receiving a subaward should apply directly through the New Jersey Department of Agriculture by March 15, 2024.

For more information, visit the AMS Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure web page.

North Dakota

USDA's AMS also has a cooperative agreement with North Dakota under the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program. Through this agreement, USDA and North Dakota are offering over $4.2 million in competitive grant funding.

Using RFSI funding, the North Dakota Department of Agriculture will fund infrastructure projects that upgrade holding tanks on dairy farms, expand packaging facilities, purchase equipment that addresses food handling safety and assist with the expansion of intermodal facilities.

“Through the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure program, we will strengthen our supply chain and reduce bottlenecks to protect against disruptions,” said North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring. “People living in rural areas and small to medium sized communities will benefit from increased efficiencies.”

Those interested in receiving a subaward should apply directly through the North Dakota Department of Agriculture by April 3, 2024.

Nevada

USDA's AMS also has a cooperative agreement with Nevada under the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program. Through this agreement, USDA and the Nevada Department of Agriculture are working together to offer over $2.2 million in competitive grant funding.

Using RFSI funding, the NDA will fund projects that strengthen the state’s local and regional food systems through expanding the capacity for processing, aggregation and distribution of agricultural products. Funded projects will also include infrastructure improvements on farms and within aggregation centers, as well as construction of new facilities or updating of existing facilities.

“Nevada is no stranger to the challenges of the food supply chain,” said NDA Director J.J. Goicoechea. “This funding is a positive step forward to improving food systems to bring more local food to Nevadans and beyond.”

Those interested in receiving a subaward should apply directly through the NDA by March 29, 2024.

Through the program and in addition to the Infrastructure Grant funding, the NDA will support supply chain coordination and technical assistance to farmers and food businesses operating in processing, aggregation and distribution — all critical activities to support access to more markets for farmers.

Source: USDA's AMS