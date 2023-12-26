Farm Bureau farmer and rancher members serve on governing boards and committees at local, state and national levels. Several newly appointed volunteers will provide leadership beginning in 2024 as members of the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Young Farmers & Ranchers and Promotion & Education committees.

“Farm Bureau members bring commitment and care to their communities through engagement and advocacy at every level of our organization,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “These newly appointed national program committee members will focus on advancing the mission of the American Farm Bureau and working to build trust with consumers and others while sharing agriculture’s story. As engaged grassroots leaders, they have a big impact.”

Duvall announced the appointment of the following members to the YF&R Committee for the 2024-2026 term beginning in March: John Michael and Rachel Bearden, Arkansas (hay, beef cattle, sheep, timber and horses); Daniel Jones, California (olives, beef cattle, hay, forage crops, walnuts and almonds); Vanessa Trampel, Iowa (corn, soybeans, sheep, feeder cattle, alfalfa and grass hay); Ryan MacKay, Massachusetts (beef cattle, hogs and poultry); Gregory Dell, Maryland (grain); Paige Spory, Pennsylvania (replacement dairy heifers, corn, soybeans, oats and hay); Andy and Allison Whiten, South Carolina (corn, wheat and soybeans); and James and Bev Flatt, Tennessee (beef cattle, poultry, goats and vegetables).

The YF&R Committee is made up of 16 positions representing all regions of the U.S. An individual or couple may hold each committee appointment. Committee members are responsible for program planning, which includes the coordination of YF&R competitive events during AFBF’s convention each January, and the award-winning Harvest for All program.

Duvall announced the appointment of the following members to the P&E Committee for the 2024-2026 term starting in March: Steve Breeding, Delaware (beef cattle and sheep); Rebecca Harrop, Pennsylvania (dairy cattle); William Zalakar, New York (greenhouse production, agri-tourism and farm brewery); and Bonita Cremer, Montana (beef cattle). Amy Jo Estes, Missouri (hay and beef cattle) was reappointed for a two-year term.

Ten individuals representing qualifying Farm Bureau Promotion & Education states make up the P&E Committee. Its mission is to develop and centralize resources that inspire and equip the Farm Bureau to convey the significance of agriculture.

National committee members are nominated by their respective state Farm Bureaus. Learn more online at Young Farmers & Ranchers and Promotion & Education.

Source: American Farm Bureau Federation