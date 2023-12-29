The Arkansas Department of Agriculture recently awarded $22,000 in scholarships to four students through the Arkansas Agriculture Scholarship and Arkansas Rural Veterinary Scholarship programs.

The Arkansas Agriculture Scholarship Program is available for students enrolled in or entering an undergraduate or post-graduate degree program related to agriculture. Applicants must agree to work full-time in Arkansas for at least two years upon graduation. The Arkansas Agriculture Scholarship recipients include the following students:

Abby Cooper of Benton; Animal Science Major (Pre-Vet) at Arkansas State University

Catelyn Parker of Carlisle; Agriculture Business Major at Arkansas State University

Morgan Taylor of Havana; Animal Science Major (Pre-Vet) at the University of Arkansas

The Arkansas Rural Veterinary Scholarship Program is available for students enrolled in or entering a post-graduate degree program in veterinary medicine at an institution of higher education. Applicants must agree to work full-time upon graduation in rural Arkansas or for a licensed veterinary practice with at least 50% of the practice being food animals.

The Arkansas Rural Veterinary Scholarship recipient is Baylee Stapleton, a student at the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine.

Funding for the scholarships comes from civil penalties collected by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture utilized a committee to determine scholarship recipients. Learn more about the scholarship programs at agriculture.arkansas.gov/scholarships/.

Source: Arkansas Department of Agriculture