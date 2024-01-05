Wingstop introduces Dry Rub January – challenging customers to try Wingstop's signature dry rubs on cooked-to-order wings, chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches throughout the month.

Wingstop's three dry-rub flavors:

Lemon Pepper: Zesty lemon and cracked black pepper.

Garlic Parmesan: Savory garlic and buttery parmesan.

Louisiana Rub: A crispy, spiced dry rub.

"January usually marks resolutions that deprive us of life's indulgences, but Wingstop is flipping the script," said Anne Fischer, Wingstop's chief growth officer. "With Dry Rub January, our fans can add flavor to every moment."

Consumers can share their dry rub experiences on Instagram, X and TikTok while using the hashtag #DryRubJanuary and tagging @Wingstop.

Source: Wingstop Restaurants Inc.