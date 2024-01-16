IFCO, a provider of reusable packaging containers (RPCs), has launched Dora, a reusable plastic pallet, across Europe.

Purpose-designed for RPC compatibility and available through IFCO's circular model pooling system, Dora fits into existing fresh grocery supply chain operations, which secures long-term higher logistics efficiency and sustainability gains for suppliers and retailers alike.

The IFCO plastic pallet increases efficiency and safety in critical areas across transportation and handling. As Dora is over 25% lighter than conventional wood pallets, transportation costs are significantly reduced.

Key features include:

anti-slip surfaces and runners on three skids to improve ease and safety of operation, particularly in warehouse stacking

steel reinforcements along the longer sides, rating Dora for dynamic loads up to 1,250kg

uniform dimensions of 1,200 x 800 x 150 mm in line with conventional Euro pallets, making it compatible with current processes and existing automated logistics systems

GRAI codes, helping identify bottlenecks and boost supply chain transparency, and improve trackability and traceability of fresh products along the entire supply chain

"As Dora is fully integrated into our pooling system, our customers benefit from our comprehensive services and highly consistent pallet quality and dimensions," IFCO CEO Michael Pooley said. "They therefore avoid the time-consuming issues typically associated with conventional pallet exchange systems. For the same reasons, our reusable plastic pallets are the ideal base in automated logistics systems. The result is a smoother, faster supply chain flow."

Made from 100% high-quality high-density polyethylene (HDPE), Dora is robust and durable as well as moisture-resistant and washable, making it the considerably more sustainable and hygienic choice for transporting fresh products. The Dora plastic pallet has a smooth, smooth surface and rounded edges. Consequently, there is no danger of splinters, nails or other defects endangering workers or damaging fresh products. In contrast to wood pallets, which have an average damage rate of 25%, the rate for the IFCO plastic pallet is less than 1%. And any damaged or broken IFCO plastic pallets are fully recycled within the IFCO pooling system. Dora can also be reused up to 10 times more than conventional wood pallets.

Source: IFCO