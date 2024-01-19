Preparations for the 2024 Animal Agriculture Alliance Stakeholders Summit are underway. Attendees are in for an event filled with insights, discussions, and expertise from industry leaders. A few agenda highlights include:

Teeing Off: Driving Trust in Farmers, Trust in Food with Joel Leftwich, Kansas Farm Bureau.

Sticking the Landing: 7 Keys to Trust-Building Transparency with Roxi Beck, The Center for Food Integrity.

Whose Team Are They On? How Employees Can Make or Break Your Brand with Hinda Mitchell, Inspire PR Group.

Crossing the Finish Line: What is Animal Agriculture’s B.H.A.G? with J.J. Jones, National Institute for Animal Agriculture.

Check out the initial lineup, available on the event website.

Attendees can save up to $100 on registration with early bird rates.

Source: Animal Agriculture Alliance