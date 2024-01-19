Preparations for the 2024 Animal Agriculture Alliance Stakeholders Summit are underway. Attendees are in for an event filled with insights, discussions, and expertise from industry leaders. A few agenda highlights include:
- Teeing Off: Driving Trust in Farmers, Trust in Food with Joel Leftwich, Kansas Farm Bureau.
- Sticking the Landing: 7 Keys to Trust-Building Transparency with Roxi Beck, The Center for Food Integrity.
- Whose Team Are They On? How Employees Can Make or Break Your Brand with Hinda Mitchell, Inspire PR Group.
- Crossing the Finish Line: What is Animal Agriculture’s B.H.A.G? with J.J. Jones, National Institute for Animal Agriculture.
Check out the initial lineup, available on the event website.
Attendees can save up to $100 on registration with early bird rates.
Source: Animal Agriculture Alliance
