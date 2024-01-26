Interstate Cold Storage is announcing that Don Chambers has been promoted to director of operations. Chambers’ primary responsibilities will include managing and overseeing the daily functions within all five of the company’s locations across the Midwest.

“All of us at Interstate Cold Storage are thrilled to promote Don as the director of operations,” said Charles Betts, the ICS national sales manager. “No one is more deserving, and I know he will thrive in his new role. He is ICS personified and embodies our company and our values of hard work, loyalty and growth. I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Chambers has spent nearly two decades working at Interstate Cold Storage in various roles. Starting with working on the loading dock as a high school student, he continued developing professionally up the company ladder. Between 2005–2008, he was an active member of the U.S. military, but he returned to ICS soon after and assisted the refrigeration department. In 2012, he became the refrigeration manager, a role he held until his latest appointment.

“It means the world to me to be a part of this company still,” Chambers said. “I started at the very bottom and now I’m at the very top. The people who trained me when I was back on the dock are now people I work alongside, and I’m incredibly proud and grateful of this opportunity.”

Chambers said his first objectives are to streamline operational functions, thereby increasing functional efficiency at ICS facilities. Along with this, Chambers will be ensuring that managers and employees have the necessary resources today, and in the future, to consistently succeed despite supply chain challenges in the cold storage industry. He also highlighted prioritizing safety, training and professional development opportunities to help keep ICS strong at a time when there’s a labor shortage in the industry.

“My military background drives my attention to detail, and it’s vital that we are methodical and meticulous in everything we do,” he said. “Our refrigeration department can deal with serious stuff, and we want to keep everyone safe. Because we’ve valued discipline and the little details, we’ve never had any incidents. I’m proud of that and the commitment to safety and details will really help us as we advance forward.”

ICS has five locations throughout the Midwest and offers more than 21.4 million cubic feet in cold storage solutions. The company’s services include cold storage, temporary storage, quick freezing, space-guarantee programs, and more — including rail access.

Chambers will be based in Fort Wayne, Ind., where Interstate Cold Storage is headquartered. ICS has two facilities in Fort Wayne, two in Columbus and one in Napoleon, Ohio.

To learn more about Interstate Cold Storage, call 855-928-3973 or visit interstatecoldstorage.com.

Source: Interstate Cold Storage