Deep Indian Kitchen, a restaurant-quality, frozen Indian food brand, is announcing the national launch of its first frozen, handheld product line, Kati Street Wraps. The brand's latest innovation offers the flavor and texture of an Indian street-food experience in a grab-and-go format with 2 minutes of microwave preparation. Deep Indian Kitchen's Kati Street Wraps are sold individually and available exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market. They will be available at additional retailers including Publix, Target and Giant in the coming months.

Unlike current single-serve frozen burritos and wraps, which can become mushy after microwaving, Deep Indian Kitchen's new Kati Street Wraps deliver a toasted texture and a rich flavor experience - just like the Katis made famous by street carts in India and Indian restaurants in America. The wraps are the first to be made with handmade paratha (Indian bread) that crisps in the microwave in an included crisping sleeve and, while most burritos and wraps have rice and beans as fillers, Deep Indian Kitchen's Kati Street Wraps do not. Instead, they are only filled with the flavors of the brand's leading entrees, such as its Chicken Tikka Masala's marinated chicken in a slow-simmered sauce prepared with freshly ground spices.

Deep Indian Kitchen's Kati Street Wraps are offered nationally in five varieties:

Chicken Tikka Masala.

Butter Chicken.

Spinach Paneer.

Chicken Curry.

Potato & Pea Samosa.

"The demand for global flavors and street food is growing rapidly, but most consumers don't have the time or expertise to make them themselves and lack authentic solutions in the grocery store. That's why we're excited to introduce our innovative Kati Street Wraps and share the best of Indian street flavors and textures with consumers across the US," said Kiernan Laughlin, general manager of Deep Indian Kitchen. "We spent over a year developing and customizing our handmade paratha wraps specifically to deliver the perfect flavor and crunch inside a crisping sleeve after only 2 minutes in the microwave. The final result replicates the Kati street cart experience and each bite will transport customers to the streets of India from almost anywhere."

This innovation comes at a time when 49% of consumers say they are interested in global street foods — doubling their presence on restaurant menus in the U.S. over the last 10 years, according to a recent report from research firm Datassential. Aligning with consumer interests, Kati Street Wraps offers consumers a restaurant-quality meal made with ingredients sourced directly from India. To learn more about Deep Indian Kitchen, check out deepindiankitchen.com or follow along on social media @deepindiankitchen.

Source: Deep Indian Kitchen