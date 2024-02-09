Tyson Foods Inc. is announcing the results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Kate B. Quinn was newly elected to its board of directors, effective immediately. Shareholders also reelected all 13 incumbent directors, with each receiving strong shareholder support according to preliminary voting results.

Quinn most recently served as the vice chair and chief administrative officer of U.S. Bancorp from 2017 through 2023, joining the company in 2013. Prior to U.S. Bancorp, Quinn served as senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Anthem, a health benefits company, where she directed marketing, customer communications, digital, customer experience and retail strategies. Quinn currently serves on the board of Rite Aid and has previously served on the board of Ontrak Inc. and Taylor Communications.

“We’re pleased to welcome Kate to the Tyson Foods board,” said Chairman John H. Tyson. “Kate’s expertise in financial markets, business strategy, marketing and customer experience will bring a fresh perspective to the board. She has a proven track record of driving success in these key areas and her strategic insights will be valuable.”

In addition to Quinn, other board members elected include Chairman John H. Tyson, Les R. Baledge, Mike Beebe, Maria Claudia Borras, David J. Bronczek, Mikel A. Durham, Donnie King, Jonathan D. Mariner, Kevin M. McNamara, Cheryl S. Miller, Jeffrey K. Schomburger, Barbara A. Tyson and Noel White. As noted in the company’s most recent proxy statement, of the 14 directors, 10 are independent.

Shareholders ratified the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the company for the 2024 fiscal year. They also voted against shareholder proposals regarding corporate climate lobbying, corporate labor practices, deforestation-free supply chains and a circular economy for packaging.

Source: Tyson Foods Inc.