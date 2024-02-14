The U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef is announcing its first-ever student scholarship for five undergraduate or graduate students to attend the 2024 General Assembly Meeting.

By attending the USRSB General Assembly Meeting, students will be given the opportunity to increase their understanding of the complexity of beef sustainability issues and hear spotlights of the work that the USRSB and its member organizations are doing to measure, track and demonstrate progress toward the USRSB High-Priority Indicator Goals and Sector Targets. Students will have the unique ability to interact with individuals throughout the beef supply chain, expanding their network and deepening their knowledge of current beef sustainability efforts and technologies.

Recipients of the scholarship will be awarded a registration for the event, including the premeeting sustainability tour and the full General Assembly Meeting. In addition, they will receive a $1,000 travel stipend that will be awarded during a recognition ceremony at the event. Five scholarships are available. Applications are due Feb. 23, 2024, and recipients will be notified by Feb. 29, 2024. Additional details about the scholarship are available on the USRSB website, and students can apply via the online application.

Additionally, organizations interested in supporting the next generation of beef sustainability professionals can do so through event sponsorship. With this year’s U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef General Assembly theme being “Continuing the Journey,” it is important to involve the leaders of the future in the work that is happening today across the beef value chain. This sponsorship opportunity will help to offset the costs of a college/university student to attend the 2024 USRSB General Assembly Meeting. It is preferred as an add-on to another event sponsorship, but standalone opportunities are available upon request. Learn more about all event sponsorships on the USRSB General Assembly web page.

Source: U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef