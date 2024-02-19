The 2024 U.S. Poultry & Egg Association Workforce Success and Engagement Conference will provide perspective on the day-to-day issues concerning people in today’s work environment. A wide range of topics will be addressed including compliance, technology, employer policies, recruiting and retention, workforce engagement, the “Ask A Lawyer” session and more. The conference will be held April 17-19 at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Destin, Fla.

“Finding, developing and retaining employees is a crucial process in today’s complex work environment. We are pleased USPOULTRY’s Workforce Success and Engagement Conference will offer a wide range of topics to support human resources professionals as they navigate the ever-evolving employer landscape and work to ensure their company is compliant with regulations,” said Brittney Kirwer, director of corporate human resources of Farbest Foods Inc. and program committee chair.

Program topics will include a Washington Review; FMLA Best Practices; How Current Labor Issues Affect Employer Policies; Hiring and Immigration Compliance; Labor Issues Industry Task Force Update; EEOC Harassment Guidance; HR Technology: Training, Communication and Legal Implications; HR’s Role in Cybersecurity; Workforce Engagement . . . Generational Differences/Navigating a Changing Workforce; Building and Managing Positive Relationships; and more.

To ensure adherence to USPOULTRY’s Antitrust Policy, a representative from a legal firm participated on the planning committee for the Workforce Success and Engagement Conference and will also be present at the conference in April. The attorney will be present to monitor and consult, if necessary, prohibiting discussions that may be perceived as competitive issues.

The conference agenda was developed by an industry planning committee of knowledgeable and experienced human resources professionals that included Kenyell Carson, Pilgrim's; Jim Golden, Cal-Maine Foods Inc.; Brittney Kirwer; Leonard Parks, Case Farms; Ja Stephens, Claxton Poultry Farms; Angela Wilson, Aviagen Inc.; James Wimberly, Wimberly, Lawson, Steckel, Schneider & Stine P.C.; and Devin Wood, Harrison Poultry Inc.

Those interested in attending the conference can register here or go to uspoultry.org.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association