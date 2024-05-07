USPOULTRY’s 2024 Workforce Success and Engagement Conference addressed how industry human resource professionals can help improve employees’ belonging and connection to their organization, in addition to many other topics. The conference was held at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Destin, Fla.

Christian Richter, principal at The Policy Group, kicked off the meeting by providing an in-depth Washington, D.C., update. A comprehensive rundown of congressional priorities, the White House agenda, including the regulatory outlook, and some notes on the upcoming elections provided attendees with a window into what they can expect to see through the rest of this presidential term and legislative session. Highlights included labor relations, immigration, workplace legislation, child labor, overtime rule and salary thresholds, independent contractors and more.

Jim Wimberly, senior principal partner at Wimberly, Lawson, Steckel, Schneider & Stine, P.C., provided attendees with a perspective on how labor issues affect employer policies. Continuing a theme from Richter’s presentation, he spoke on the rise of organized labor, also noting the increase in the intensity and types of workforce disputes. Additionally, the changing stance on noncompete agreements, restrictive covenants and confidentiality agreements were discussed. Wimberly suggested that employers should have policies reviewed by legal counsel to ensure that policies are compliant with the law.

During his update, USPOULTRY Vice President of HR & Safety Programs Matt Spencer outlined the development of an industry task force formed to demonstrate the poultry industry’s commitment to adhering to federal and state employment laws and preventing minors from holding jobs in the industry. The task force will create a platform for sharing industry best practices and case studies for the prevention of hiring underage labor, as well as keep the industry abreast of emerging child labor topics. The task force is comprised of National Chicken Council, National Turkey Federation and USPOULTRY processor members, including those involved in human resources, communications, and regulatory and legal matters.

Case Farms’ Learning and Development Manager Matt McNevin brought the discussion to the front line with his presentation about employee training. He noted that training, particularly for the purpose of professional growth, is named by both employees and employers as an important factor for employee attraction and retention. McNevin cited a robust training program, starting with onboarding, as a key consideration for retaining employees. Retraining of employees was also discussed with the intention of ensuring that employees are able to engage with increasing technology.

Dr. Wes Jamison, professor emeritus at Palm Beach Atlantic University, spoke about engaging Gen Z in the workplace. Research conducted with members of this generation was presented showing the declining optimism of Gen Z across several measures, as well as the related search for a meaningful life. Jamison noted that Gen Z is particularly values driven and concerned with equity, and this can affect how company messaging is presented to these employees.

Numerous other related topics were covered, with audience interaction adding value to the overall program. More information on upcoming seminars are available on USPOULTRY’s website.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association