Goodstock by Nolan Ryan, a division of Nolan Ryan Brands, celebrates significant restaurant partnership growth in 2023 and looks to 2024 with enthusiasm for community support and partner expansion.

“2023 was a banner year for Goodstock, and we're honored to have the trust of hundreds of restaurant partners,” said Nolan Ryan Brands CEO Cody Marburger. "We're looking forward to continuing our mission of exceptional quality and service and showing up for the amazing restaurant community in Austin and the Central Texas area.”

Goodstock experienced significant growth in 2023, more than doubling their roster of restaurant partners since December 2022 and contributing significantly to the millions of tons of beef that Nolan Ryan Brands sold last year. These partners range from small mom-and-pop shops to some of the more recognizable names in the state. Some of those in the Austin area include popular barbecue establishments Southside Market & BBQ, Slab BBQ & Beer, 1775 Texas Pit BBQ, LJ's BBQ and Mum Foods. Other restaurants include Tacodeli, Hat Creek Burger Co. and JNL BBQ.

In addition to the quality of the product, the efforts of Morgan Foster, Goodstock’s central Texas area sales manager, have been key in driving the company's growth in the region. Foster has been with Goodstock for nearly four years and brings a depth of knowledge to her relationships with restaurants.

“The real difference was in the customer service and our relationship with the people,” said Mark Avalos, pitmaster & co-founder of Slab BBQ. “Goodstock understands what being a partner is all about, and that was the biggest deciding factor for me. They are also local, and this is important to me and my customers. They want to know where their food is coming from and value that we take care in sourcing our products.”

Goodstock launched their "Proudly Serving" Series in late 2023 to celebrate their unique relationship with their partners. The series aims to shine a light on these local business owners and give them the opportunity to tell their story in their own voice. Additionally, it shows the diversity of restaurants across the state that trust Goodstock’s Texas Angus beef and customer service.

"Having the trust of these partners, and their customers, is something we take great pride in," said Marburger. "We wanted to show the public who these people are and what makes them, and their food, so special."

To learn more about Goodstock and watch some of their "Proudly Serving" videos, visit https://goodstocktx.com/pages/proudly-serving-series.

Source: Goodstock by Nolan Ryan