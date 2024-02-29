The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association and Technomic have formally established a preferred partner relationship whereby Technomic will provide menu and foodservice distributor data and insights to IFMA members.

Menu data and insights will be powered by Technomic’s Ignite Menu platform and enhanced by presentations from Technomic subject-matter experts at IFMA events and throughout the year on quarterly webinars. This partnership will provide IFMA members with additional benefits, building off its current business intelligence information and the industry data supplied to its membership.

“This is a year for growth at IFMA, as we implement a new vision and strategic direction as an organization that connects the food-away-from-home industry,” said Mike Schwartz, senior vice president of member value at IFMA. “We are bringing additional voices to our membership and are excited to be partnering with Technomic, an organization well-known for its remarkable and actionable insights on our industry.”

Lizzy Freier, director, menu research and insights at Technomic, will kick off the partnership at IFMA’s Chain Operators EXchange, presenting the 2024 State of the Menu as part of IFMA’s annual Menu-a-thon presentation at the conference.

Additionally, IFMA and Technomic will be launching an industrywide webinar series through the Informa Connect Foodservice Vertical platform to bring insights to the wider industry later in the first quarter of 2024.

“We look forward to deepening our relationship with IFMA and the broader foodservice industry through this partnership,” said Patrick Noone, executive vice president at Technomic. “We are excited to continue our support of the foodservice industry through forward-looking, trusted insights.”

Sources: International Foodservice Manufacturers Association; Technomic