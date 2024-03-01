Burger King is introducing an all-new Fiery Buffalo Royal Crispy Wrap. Starting March 7, this flavor will be available alongside the existing lineup of Royal Crispy Wraps that launched on menus nationwide in August 2023 — including Classic, Spicy and Honey Mustard.

The new Fiery Buffalo Royal Crispy Wrap features crispy white-meat chicken breast fillet coated in a spicy Buffalo glaze and a creamy Buffalo sauce with tomato and lettuce in a tortilla.

Burger King is also bringing the Fiery Buffalo flavor to its nuggets starting March 7. Fiery Nuggets feature bite-sized white-meat chicken nuggets coated in a spicy Buffalo glaze. Both the Fiery Buffalo wraps and nuggets start at $2.99 each.

“Since their initial launch to menus nationwide last year, our Royal Crispy Wraps quickly became the most popular limited time offering (LTO) to hit Burger King menus in the U.S. within the last four years,” said Pat O’Toole, chief marketing officer, Burger King North America. “Despite being launched as an LTO, wraps are here to stay. And, we’re excited to bring a new flavor to Guests with Fiery Buffalo, which brings a tangy, buttery buffalo flavor with the perfect amount of spice.”

Source: Burger King