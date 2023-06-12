Burger King is bringing the heat this summer. Launching June 19, guests can order Fiery Nuggets, a spicy version of Burger King's chicken nuggets. Fiery Nuggets are available exclusively at participating restaurants nationwide from June 19 through Aug. 17.

Fresh off the heels of introducing Spicy Chicken Fries for a limited time, BK is no stranger to spice. The new Fiery Nuggets are coated with a spicy glaze.

“Heat is definitely having a moment, so this felt like the perfect time to introduce the Fiery Nuggets with the spicy glaze we know our Guests love,” said Chad Brauze, senior director of culinary innovation and sustainability for Burger King North America. “Glazed with Cayenne peppers, Birds Eye chili and Black pepper, the new nuggets provide the perfect combination of flavor and spice.”

To find a local Burger King restaurant and sample this newly launched and innovative menu item, visit www.bk.com.

Source: Burger King