Protein importer and processor Thomas Foods International USA has unveiled a new look for its Thomas Farms brand, a first in the company’s 35-year history.

Thomas Farms is a retail and direct-to-consumer brand sold in major retailers throughout the U.S. as well as foodservice channels.

“We set out to excite consumers while visually communicating what makes Thomas Farms different: our heritage as an Australian family-owned company and the quality of our products,” said Michael Forrest, CEO of Thomas Foods International USA.

Thomas Farms’ new packaging offers species-specific features and benefits on each package design, such as grass fed and finished, lean/fat ratios, humanely raised, certified USDA Organic, and all natural. The Thomas family’s brand promise, endorsed by Darren Thomas, managing director of Thomas Foods International, is displayed prominently on every package. The new packaging is also more environmentally friendly: All modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) containers have been converted from black to a recyclable clear tray. Additionally, all MAP film and preprinted back panel labels include an active QR code to a website containing recipes, how-to videos, nutritional information and more.

“Consumers today are shopping for products that align with their values; meanwhile, they are busier than ever,” Forrest said. “It was important for us to prominently display the product attributes that matter most to them, while also providing mealtime inspiration and our brand story so they can rest assured they are buying a brand guided by its principles for animals, people and the planet.”

The brand stands for high-quality and humanely raised products from a family that knows and loves the land and captures the brand’s respect for nature through sustainable and humane operations. According to the 2023 Power of Meat study, 64% of shoppers are specifically looking for “better for” me, the farmer, the planet or the animal products at the meat case. A new take on an established brand, the new Thomas Farms packaging appeals to modern meat consumers.

Source: Thomas Foods