Verde Farms brand refresh reinforces verifiable claims

As Verde Farms approaches its 20th anniversary, the better-for-you beef brand is introducing new packaging to showcase verifiable claims including organic, 100% grass fed and finished, humanely raised on verified regenerative farms, free from antibiotics and added hormones, non-GMO, and always free range and pasture raised.

“As we approach our 20th anniversary, we’re doubling down on transparency and consumer trust,” said Brad Johnson, CEO of Verde Farms. “From day one, we’ve set the gold standard for better‑for‑you beef—and with our newly unveiled packaging, it’s never been easier for shoppers to see on the shelf that Verde is the only brand delivering every single attribute they expect across our entire portfolio: organic beef that’s not only better for them, but also for the animals and the planet.”

The brand refresh is grounded in extensive primary consumer research, which revealed a growing demand for clear, verifiable claims in the meat aisle — and a frustration with brands that overpromise and underdeliver. Most notably, consumers under 45, as well as households with children, cited "organic" as their top purchase driver, with "100% grass-fed" coming in second — a departure from legacy better-for-you industry perceptions. Verde’s updated look reflects this hierarchy of claims, featuring bolder USDA Organic badges, cleaner layouts and clear callouts like "100% Grass-Fed & Finished" and "Verified Regenerative."

The redesign removes any guesswork at the shelf—an important differentiator in a category where better-for-you claims are often inconsistent or hidden in fine print. A new tagline reinforces Verde's message: “Always Organic. Always Delicious.”

Since 2005, Verde has delivered premium beef from cattle that freely graze year-round—never confined, never exposed to antibiotics or added hormones. As the brand celebrates 20 years of raising the standard, the refreshed identity signals a defining evolution: from a private-label pioneer to a nationally recognized CPG brand setting the tone for quality, integrity and leadership in the meat aisle.

Consumers can expect to see the new packaging on shelves this spring. Verde is available nationwide through Amazon Fresh and Super Target, and regionally at Publix, Harris Teeter, Albertsons, BJ’s, True Food Kitchen, The Fresh Market, Shaw’s, and more.

Source: Verde Farms